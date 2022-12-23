Ujjain: Vikram University’s faculty Pragya research on AI gets place in world-fame journal

Pragya Singh Tomar |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Research on the topic of Artificial Intelligence done by Pragya Singh Tomar, faculty of Computer Science Institute of Vikram University, has been published by the world-famous journal ‘Cognitive Systems Research, Elsevier Netherlands’.

In this research, she explained how a machine can recognise human emotions under Human-Computer Interaction and through which means humans can interact with the machine. Just as humans can understand the feelings of another human being by their face, voice, gestures and writing style, in the same way, these feelings can be made understandable by machines, she explained in her research paper in detail. Potential applications of this research include man-machine interaction, psychology, natural language processing, cognitive science, social science, health care, entertainment, marketing and education.

On this great achievement, vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that this research will prove to be very important and useful in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Human-Computer Interaction. It is a matter of great pride and joy for the university that the faculty of our university has played an important role in the field of artificial intelligence at the international level”.

The head of IQAC and director of the Institute of Computer Science Dr Umesh Kumar Singh said that today artificial intelligence has become a new and important subject in the field of computer science and there are many possibilities of human useful research in this field, in which, from time to time, workshops, seminars and international webinars are organised for students on artificial intelligence by the Institute of Computer Science ".