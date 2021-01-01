Ujjain: Vikram University to launch Centre for Indic Studies

Ujjain: For intensive study, research and expansion of Indian knowledge system, the Vikram University (VU) will launch Centre for Indic Studies. This decision was taken at the meeting of Planning and Evaluation Board held under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor (VC) Akhilesh Kumar Pandey. The meeting was attended by various deans, HoDs and board members including registrar UN Shukla.

With the establishment of Centre for Indic Studies at the VU, a diploma course will be introduced for the study of the Indian knowledge system with a view to explore India's intellectual, scientific and artistic knowledge traditions. Study and research on rich heritage of knowledge and science will be the uniqueness of this course. The course will be designed to prepare students and researchers for an deep understanding of classical thought, traditions and practices of Indian civilization.

In the meeting, it was decided to introduce a number of new courses in various schools of studies of the VU. Diploma in Pharmacy Course will be introduced in pharmacy institute. A yearlong Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication – BJMC course will be introduced from the same session. It was decided to introduce four new certificate courses like B SC Honours and M Sc Forensic Science course in the School of Studies in Chemistry and Biochemistry.

Four courses viz Indian system of life, medical astrology, Vastu Shastra and Dharma teacher courses would be opened in School of Studies in Sanskrit, Veda and Astronomy. BA-LLB, B Com-LLB and new diploma courses will be introduced in the newly-established School of Studies in Law. Similarly, Bachelor of Physical Education and sports-BPEs and Master of Physical Education and sports-MPES will be launched in the field of physical education. A one year diploma course in translation will be introduced in the School of Studies in English.

MEET ON CONVOCATION HELD

A meeting in connection with the 24th convocation of VU, to be held in February, was held under the chairmanship of VC Prof Pandey. A meeting of the head of the department and teachers of various departments was held in the afternoon at the Shalaka Dirgha Sabhagar to organise the convocation. In the evening staff meeting was also arranged. Thirteen committees have been formed by the VU for the successful conduct of convocation.

LECTURE ON PLAGIARISM TO BE HELD ON JANUARY 4

On January 4, a special lecture on the subject “Plagiarism and Academic Dishonesty: Strategies and Understandings” will be held at the Shalaka Dirgha Sabhagar, Madhav Bhawan at 3 pm. VU’s VC Prof Pandey will chair the programme.