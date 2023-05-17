 Ujjain: Vikram University employees launch protest
All employees, officers and teachers of all universities of Madhya Pradesh are protesting for their nine-point demands.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Class III and IV employees of Vikram University and the National Teachers Union are holding a joint protest to fulfill their demands by tying black armbands. They are organising a three-day protest at the university in the first phase for their nine-point demands. All employees, officers and teachers of all universities of Madhya Pradesh are protesting for their nine-point demands. Among these, pension to all retired employees under 7th Pay Commission, appointment of permanent staff to the vacant posts were made. Further agitation will be held if the demands are not met, they warned.

