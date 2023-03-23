Ujjain: Vikram Samvat, 2080 begins with pomp

Women blow conch |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vikram Samvat, 2080 has begun. Along with this, Chaitra Navratri also began on Wednesday. Varsh Pratipada, the Hindu New Year, Gudi Padwa was celebrated on March 22 as Ujjain Gaurav Diwas. Arghya was offered to the first ray of the sun amidst sound of conch shell on the Kshipra coast on Wednesday morning on Navsamvatsar. The enthusiasm on the New Year was overshadowed. The attendees offered prayers to the first ray of the sun at Ramghat on Gudi Padwa. Conch shells were blown, while Vedic scholars recited Samvatsar mantras. On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, the people of the city were greeted with jaggery, coriander and neem leaves by applying Mangal Tilak at the main places of the city.

Prominent persons offer Argya to Sun God at Ram Ghat |

The festival of Gudi Padwa was celebrated with great pomp in Maratha families. Gudi was tied on the roof of the house. Along with this, Shrikhand Puran Poli was specially made along with different types of dishes. Special decorations have been done in the Devi temples of the city regarding Chaitra Navratri. This time, the Goddess will be worshiped for nine days. The worship of the Goddess will be especially fruitful in Navratri starting in Shukla and Brahma Yoga. According to astrology, it will be pleasant for all and all-accomplishing.

People from Maharashtra tie ‘Gudi’ at Maharashtra Bhavan in Ksheer Sagar |

In the evening, eminent singer Shaan performed on the coast of river Kshipra. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present. He also sang a song. Ujjain Pride Day is being celebrated on Varsh Pratipada. On Wednesday, Ujjain’s birthday was celebrated on Gudi Padwa.

A dazzling fireworks show was organised under Navsamvatsar celebrations at Ram Ghat-Dutt Akhara section of river Kshipra |

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa city pride day, Chaitra Sudi Pratipada Hindu New Year 2080 was greeted on Vikram Tila by Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh, BJP city president Vivek Joshi and MiC members, corpporator and citizens by applying Mangal Tilak, feeding jaggery, coriander and neem leaves. The mayor and municipal commissioner administered the oath of Municipal Gaurav Diwas and World Water Day to UMC officers and employees at corporation headquarters on Nagar Gaurav Divas. Sweets were also distributed.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal applies vermillion on the forehead of citizens |

On the occasion of the beginning of the New Year Vikram Samvat 2080, under Vikramotsav 2023, a Kalash Yatra was taken out from Government Girls Post Graduate College. Vice-chancellor of Vikram University Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice-chancellor of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya Dr Vijay Kumar Menon, additional director, higher education, Ujjain division Dr Arpan Bhardwaj and other guests worshipped the Kalash and began the Kalash Yatra which ended at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy.