Ujjain: 'Video Depicting Spitting Incident Was Fake', Claims Cleric

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain City is known for its Ganga-Jamuna culture and brotherhood. Some mischievous elements conspired to defame the city by making a false video of three people spitting on the procession of Baba Mahakal and a case was registered against two minors and one adult youth of a particular community by putting pressure on the police.

The police administration and the officials of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) also demolished houses of the three, considering them guilty without investigation.

Administration Should Re-Investigate The Matter

City Qazi Khaliqur Rahman Nadvi made the above allegation at a press conference on Thursday. He said that the administration should re-investigate the matter and if the people whose houses were demolished are innocent, then their houses should be rebuilt.

He claimed that no such incident took place, on what basis and under which sections was the case registered? Action was taken overriding rules by the officials of UMC.

All those officers should be impartially investigated and cases should be registered against them and compensation should be given to affected persons. He said that on the day of the incident, he had condemned the matter of spitting by devotees participating in Mahakal Sawari, but the media did not amplify the story.

Administration & Police Played the Role of Judiciary

Khaliqur Rahman said that "officers of the administration and police played the role of the judiciary and demolished the houses without investigation. He questioned that if the house of an accused of a particular community was demolished citing its dilapidated condition, then there are many such houses in Mahakal Sawari Marg, they should also have been demolished.

"But UMC officials acted unilaterally and destroyed the house of a person belonging to a particular community. Last time also, the administration and police had taken unilateral action regarding sloganeering in a procession of Muslims which was dismissed by the court later.

"This time also a similar case occurred but we have faith in the court."

He said that no such incident took place, and the videos that have been released do not prove it.

Maulana Mohammad Ibrahim, Maulana Mohammad Aziz, Maulana Mohammad Huzaifa, Abid Mohammad Ayub, corporator and leaders from the Muslim society were present during the press conference.

