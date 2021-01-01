Ujjain: VHP forms panel to collect donations for Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

Ujjain: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s Kendriya Samajik Sadbhav Samiti was constituted in view of procuring monitory donations for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

The committee was constituted at a meeting held here on Friday evening at ISKCON temple in presence of saints and social workers. Charanjeep Singh Kalra was made its president, Dr PN Tejankar, Motilal Akhand, Surendra Chaturvedi and Rajshri Joshi as vice-president, Vinod Sharma as general secretary and Ishwar Patel, Ramesh Samdhani and Kuldeepak Joshi as secretary. A 24-member committee comprising representatives of different societies was also formed.

RSS’s divisional head Balraj Bhatt, Swami Ranganathacharya, Umeshnath Maharaj, Avadheshpuri Maharaj, Mandakini Didi, Charan Singh Gill, Kashi Maharaj, Mahant Balkrishna Das, Mahant Digvijay Das, Brajendra Prabhu among others expressed views in the meet. Manish Rawal conducted the proceedings.