Ujjain: Veteran sportsman to be feted on Republic Day

Ujjain: Veteran captain Bhaskar Rao Bahgwat of the city will be felicitated on the occasion of Republic Day on Tuesday in Barnagar. Bhaskar Rao represented the country 4times in shooting ball competition. MLA Murli Morwal will be the chief guest of the programme. Bhaskar Rao is the president of All India Drop-Ball Federation. The programme will be presided over by ex-MLA Mukeh Pandya.