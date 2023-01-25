Ujjain: Various topics discussed during NIDC meet at ISKCON

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The meeting of the North Indian Divisional Council (NIDC) commenced with the worship of ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada and a special fire sacrifice was conducted for the well-being of Gopal Krishna Goswami Maharaja by his disciples in front of Narsimha Dev altar, here on Tuesday.

Fifty-two senior devotees attended this council meeting led by Devakinandan, zonal secretary, bureau member, Bhakti Pracar Parivrajak Swami, regional secretary, UP, chairman NIDC, Bhakti Jivan Vrajananda Swami, Bhakti Prema Swami, Rishi Kumar Pr, vice-chairman, NIDC, Amogh Lila Pr and some other senior Vaishnavas.

Many topics were discussed in this meeting like how to spread the philosophy in a more efficient way, how to open new centres, opening centres in holy places of UP, how to protect the Vedic system of knowledge, how to translate Vedic knowledge into other languages like Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, English, Marathi, etc.

ISKCON PRO Raghav Pandi Das said the NIDC members were mesmerised to be in the learning place of Sri Krishna Balaram and taking darshan of the Sri Mahakaleswar temple.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)