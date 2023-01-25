Ujjain: Various sports competitions organised on the eve of Republic Day

Youths participate in mini marathon on the eve of Republic Day in Ujjain on Wednesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the eve of Republic Day, sports competitions were organised throughout the day. The 5-kilometre Republic Marathon was organised on Wednesday. The youth running from Shastri Nagar, Sports Ground to Sindhi Colony Square, Indira Gandhi Square, Tower Chowk Shaheed Park to Durga Plaza Square, Teen Batti Square, Sindhi Colony Square reached Shastri Nagar ground.

Shastri Sports Club and Jai Singh Darbar Seva Samiti in memory of late Vijay Bhatnagar organised these competitions at Shastri Nagar Sports Ground. Prizes were given to the winners in the competitions in memory of the late Krishna Gandhi. A football-friendly was played in the afternoon in which the winning team was given a prize of Rs 2100 and the runner-up team was given Rs 1100. In the evening, Pushkar Public Higher Secondary School presented a cultural programme whereas, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm in the junior category, a spoon race for children up to 13 years of age, 100m race was held for boys and girls, chair race, ball throw and a rope jump for girls.

A beautiful writing competition in Hindi and English and a painting and Rangoli competition were organised at 1 pm. In the senior category, spoon race, 200m race, chair race, ball throw and rope jump were held from 10 am to 12.30 pm for boys and girls above 13 years of age. The flag hoisting ceremony will be organised at Shastri Nagar Sports Ground at 9.30 am on Thursday. Along with this, cultural programmes will also be presented by Pushkar Public Higher Secondary School students.

