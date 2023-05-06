Ujjain: Various events organised to mark Buddha Purnima

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On Buddha Purnima, Dhamma Yatra, Dhamma Deshna and second Shramner camp were organised from Dr Ambedkar Library, Sant Ravidas Lecture Hall, Agar Road in front of Charak Hospital. As per the ancient forest tradition, people received temporary clothes and utensils in the camp and learnt Shramner Vinay.

On Buddha Purnima, a Dhamma Yatra was organised by Ujjain Buddhist Society in the evening from Samajik Nyay Parishar to Buddhist Mahastupa on Tarana Marg, Haqqanipura. Lamp donation, Paritran recitation and Dhammadeshna were attended by hundreds of residents of Ujjain and nearby rural areas.

Dr Kailash Devda, Savitri Kataria, Shashi Boudh, Bane Singh Boudh, Jitendra Dhaulpure, Dr Hemant Parmar, Ranjit Kabir Panthi, Dr Manju Yadav, Rajesh Songara, Arjun Vaghela and Heera were present in the simple gathering on Vaishakh Purnima at Dr Ambedkar Social Justice Complex. Lal Aharwal lit the lamp in the shape of a Bodhi tree and Dhammachakra on the Mahastupa.

The event was presided over by coordinator Dr Hari Babu Kataria and conducted by Anand Buddhist. Bhikkhu Dr Bhikkhu Sumedha Thero recited Mahamangal Sutta for everyone's good wishes and Bozhang Sutta for the speedy recovery of the sick. Aam Aadmi Party’s Ujjain-Alot Lok Sabha and city unit garlanded the statue of Gautam Buddha at Shiromani Ashram Khak Chowk.

A rally was taken out by Buddhist society on 2,567th birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. Giving information, Vijay Golghate said that as per the tradition at Ashok Buddhist Vihar Square, this year too the rally was welcomed by Golghate family.