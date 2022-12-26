Ujjain: Vajpayee's birth anniversary celebrated

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, 2022 as Good Governance Day, under the auspices of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Ujjain at Muktakashi Mandir, Vikram Kirti Mandir, Ujjain to connect youth with nationalism and Vajpayee a speech competition was organised to inform about the life character of Vajpayee. Youth from technical, arts and other fields including advocates, CAs, businessmen, and educationists participated.

According to BJYM's Dhirendra Singh Parihar, under the hospitality of BJP Ujjain president Vivek Joshi, minister Mohan Yadav, MLA Paras Jain and MP Anil Ferozia and leadership of BJYM President Harshvardhan Singh Kushwaha, speech competition on topics like Digital India, 5 trillion economy, moving towards politics of development from freebies is the need of the hour, Modi government's focus on empowering the youth was held.

At the beginning of the programme, the guests garlanded the portrait of Vajpayee and lit a lamp. The judges of the competition were Pamnani, Dr Ramteerth Sharma, Vijay Aggarwal and Dr Uditya Singh Sengar. BJYM president Harshvardhan Singh Kushwaha threw light on Vajpayee's life dedicated towards the nation, society, and literature.

Sir Syed Ahmed society organises seminar

On the occasion of Kashi Hindu University founder Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya and Bharat Ratna Pandit Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversaries, a seminar was organised by Sir Syed Ahmed Welfare Society in Aang Ashram and the distribution of milk, bread, fruits and plantation to the residents of Aang Ashram was done.

President of Sir Syed Ahmed Welfare Society Pankaj Jaiswal and convener Haji Mohammad Ali Rangwala said that the organisation organised this programme in which the distribution of milk, bread, and fruits was done for the residents of the ashram and a seminar was also organised in the Aang Ashram located on Mahakal Marg.

In the presidential address, Pandit Anandi Lal Joshi said that even a small work done with a noble cause can achieve greatness. Social and service work guides society, serving the poor is true humanity. This work done by the organisation on the birth anniversary of great men is commendable. The chief guest of the programme was Dr Nizam Hashmi, former chairman of the District Waqf Board.

