Ujjain: ‘Unseasonal’ rain increases health and crop concerns

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The weather pattern has changed and will remain so till March 19 resulting in chances of rain and hailstorm. A strong cold wind was blowing even as the sky was cloudy since Friday morning. The city also saw rain today that completely drenched the city. This has increased the concern regarding health and standing crop.

Unseasonal rain has increased the trouble of those farmers whose crops are standing in the fields to be harvested. The rain will have a very bad effect on the crop. The golden-brown wheat ready for harvest is soaked and this is likely to adversely affect the quality of the wheat. Farmers fear that the wet wheat will now lose its colour.

According to meteorologists, a disturbance is active in North India, which is quite strong. Due to this effect, an induced cyclone was formed in South-East Rajasthan. Due to this, the weather has changed in the state. After this, a western disturbance formed again. South-easterly winds are bringing moisture from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. As a consequence, rain, hailstorm and strong winds were experienced in different parts of the state.

It rained heavily in some places of the state. In Ujjain on Friday morning, drizzle accompanied by thunder and lightning drenched the city. The rain came back in the night too. On March 18 and 19, along with Ujjain, the weather will change in many nearby divisions and districts. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning. Decline in

The day temperature in the city saw a decline of up to 3 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.