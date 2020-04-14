Ujjain: UMC’s extensive sanitisation drive

Ujjain Municipal Corporation on Monday conducted an extensive campaign to sanitise dense areas of city.

The civic body teams with 6 vehicles carried out spraying and fogging of disinfectant chemicals in Madar Gate, Daulatganj, Topkhana, Mahakal Ghati, Gudri Chouraha, Patni Bazaar, Dani Gate, RP Bhargava Marg, Qamari Marg and other areas of the old city.

Arrangements in sensitive areas assessed

Mayor Meena Jonwal on Monday took the stock of arrangements in sensitive areas like Jansapura, Bhargava Marg, Dani Gate, Begumbagh Colony, Topkhana, Amarpura and Amber Colony. On this occasion other concerned officials were also present.

Jonwal also paid her visit to Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi and took the stock of ration distribution arrangements. The mayor instructed the officials to ensure hassle free distribution of ration.

‘Segregate garbage properly’

Municipal commissioner Rishi Garg appealed denizens to segregate wet, dry and infected garbage like masks and gloves separately to ward off Covid-19 infection. He told that infected waste should be kept in yellow bags and should give the sanitation employee separately.

The commissioner informed that grocery items and vegetables area being distributed smoothly in remote areas of the city to provide ease to the city dwellers.

Fine imposed on curfew violators

As per the commissioner action against the curfew violators is continue, on Monday penalty of Rs 7,750 was imposed on the violators.