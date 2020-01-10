Ujjain: UMC sets its focus on beautifying city

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) is persistently working on removing encroachments from the government land across the city. On Friday municipal commissioner Rishi Garg instructed the officials that waste and unclaimed materials must also be removed from the government land and the vacated land should be used to beautify the city in an organised manner.

During his morning visit in different pockets of the city he pointed out places that are either illegally encroached or engaged by useless weeds. The commissioner suggested the officials to make use of these places to beautify the city. He visited Nagziri and ordered the officials to remove unclaimed material from the roadside. He also visited Abhilasha colony and instructed the official to repair and repaint the bus stop area and public toilets. The commissioner specifically appealed to maintain cleanliness across the city.

Mayor takes stock of action against litterbugs

Mayor Meena Jonwal on Friday convenes a meeting to take stock of action taken against the litterbugs to maintain sanitation arrangements in the city properly. The mayor asked concerned officials about penalty imposed on them and instructed the officials to take action fearlessly according to rules.