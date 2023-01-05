Ujjain: UMC razes illegal portion of hotel in Hariphatak area

A JCB machine razes illegal portion of the hotel, in Ujjain on Wednesday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) staff used hammers on Hotel Amaltas, near the Hari Fatak intersection on Wednesday. Hotel owner’s son-in-law had lodged a complaint with the corporation claiming that the hotel was illegal.

Hotel Amaltas was built by Dilshad son of Babu Khan. His son-in-law Gulrej claimed that the construction was illegal and lodged a complaint with the UMC in September, 2022.

Following the complaint, UMC served a notice on Dilshad under Section 307 and Section 436 in November. Not satisfied with the reply, the UMC team reached the hotel on Wednesday and demolished the illegal portion. During the action, a large crowd gathered at the spot. JCB machine razed the illegal construction within a few hours. Hotel owner Dilshad Khan called the action illegal. Dilshad Khan denied having received any notice from the UMC.

UMC building officer Mukul Meshram had termed the construction as illegal. According to Meshram, hotel owner never responded to the notice. Hence, action was taken. Sub-inspector Mahendra Makashre of Neelganga police station said that they were present to support the UMC team.

