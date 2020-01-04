Ujjain: UMC razes illegal encroachments

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Rishi Garg and mayor Meena Jonwal separately assessed cleanliness arrangements across the city and its peripheral areas on Saturday. Commissioner Garg visited Neelganga, Dewas Gate bus stand, Nagarkot, Doodh Talai, Maksi Road vegetable market and some other parts of the city.

Garg instructed the concerned officials to prepare a proposal for repairing Neelganga pond. He instructed that the public toilets at bus stand should be cleaned properly. The commissioner also took note of encroachments at bus stand premises and cleanliness at the eateries located there.

He instructed to speed up the construction of fish market at Nagar Kot area and to remove illegal encroachments from Budhawariya weekly market area. The commissioner also inspected vegetable market at Maksi Road and ‘Biomethanation’ plant. On this occasion, additional commissioner Manoj Pathak and deputy commissioner Sanjesh Gupta, and other officials were also present.

Mayor Meena Jonwal also took stock of sanitation arrangements in ward number 41 at village Pandyakhedi and instructed nodal officials to increase sanitation employees. The mayor also inspected ideal toilet in ward number 54 as well as repairing of an old well. Mayor Meena Jonwal also visited at Kartik Mela ground.

UMC continues demolition drive: Ujjain Municipal Corporation continued its demolition drive on Saturday at Barnagar Road area and razed three illegal encroachments on land reserved for Simahastha. The UMC official also continued its driver against stray pigs.