Ujjain: UMC razes illegal cattle sheds

Ujjain: In a big action against stray cattle Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) demolished illegal cattle shades in various areas of the city on Wednesday. In past days, collector Shashank Mishra warned the cattle rearers to shift the cattle out of the city and fixed the dead line of October 20. They failed to act on the warning and hence, acting on the instruction of municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, UMC team started demolishing the illegal cattle sheds across the city.

The UMC team demolished cattle sheds of Ashu Dangar located near ISKCON temple Luvkush colony, Prem Patel located near ISKCON temple, Babu Yadav located in Ashok Nagar, Govind Bhajilal located at Alakhdham and Pappu Pal located at Saket Nagar.

Illegal cattle sheds located at Indore Gate, Begumpura, Gadapulia, Sakhipura, Bahadurganj and other areas of the city are also on the radar of the civic body and will be razed soon. According to UMC officials the action against the cattle rearers will continue in future to make the city stray cattle free.