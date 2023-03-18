Ujjain: UMC, police launch house razing action against criminals

Municipal labourers hammering down illegal construction of houses of miscreants in Ujjain on Saturday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The action of house breaking resumed in three police station areas on Saturday. In the morning, teams of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) along with the police force reached Madhav Nagar, Mahakal and Jiwajiganj police station and razed illegal construction of miscreants.

Madhav Nagar TI Manish Lodha said that action was being taken to demolish the house of Narendra, son of Ramnarayan Lalawat, a criminal living in Laxmi Nagar. A total of 17 crimes have been registered against him at the police station, including drug trafficking, assault and others. House of miscreant Nilesh, son of Laxminarayan Sangat at Valmiki Nagar was also razed.

The team of Jiwajiganj police station took action to demolish the house of Tony, son of Anand Khatri at Joona Somwariya, along with Ujjain Municipal Corporation team. TI Gagan Badal said that Tony has 13 criminal records registered at the police station.

Further, the Mahakal police along with the UMC team reached Garib Nawaz Colony to demolish houses of miscreants Shoaib, son of Imtiaz Shah. They also did the same against miscreants Ganesh, Vijay and Kartik at Akhand Mahakal Colony, Jaisingpura.