Ujjain: UMC mulling water harvesting under Jal shakti abhiyan

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal convened a meeting of the officials concerned and threw light on the importance of ‘jal shakti abhiyan’ (water power drive) on Tuesday.

The commissioner formed a committee to run the drive successfully across the city and the nearby regions. The commissioner instructed the officials to make understand denizens about the importance of rain water harvesting, construction of recharge pits, reuse of water and sapling plantation.

The commissioner instructed the officials to assure rain water harvesting with the permission to new constructions. The commissioner asked to set up rain water harvesting system at every building of the civic body and construct recharge pits in the public parks and gardens.

Sapling plantation was instructed by the commissioner during the meeting to make the city green. The meeting was attended by additional commissioner Manoj Pathak, deputy commissioner Bhavishya Khobragarhe and other concerned officials of the civic body.