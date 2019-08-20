Ujjain: UMC makes arrangements ahead of Mahakal Sawari

Ujjain: The sanitation workers cleaned all the ghats of the river on Monday to ward off any untoward incident on the occasion of 5th sawari of lord Mahakal.

Under the guidance of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) officials, the workers cleaned Ramghat, Dutt Akhada Ghat, other river banks and scheduled routes of the sawari.

The civic body started patch work to repair the roads which got damaged due to heavy rains. Ahead of the arrival of CM Kamal Nath, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal reached the helipad and took stock of preparations.

She instructed the concerned officials to make necessary arrangements for welcoming the CM, potable water and lighting at the helipad. Pal also instructed the officials to take strict action against the litterbugs.