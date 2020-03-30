Ujjain: UMC issues guidelines on complete lockdown

UMC teams to distribute vegetables across city

Vegetable vendors having hand carts can move across the city to sell vegetables. To regulate them properly municipal commissioner deployed ward wise 110 municipal employees. He instructed the in charge officials to ensure that people observe social distancing while purchasing vegetables.

UMC to operate loader vehicle to sell grocery and vegetables

As per municipal commissioner Rishi Garg, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) will operate 12 loading vehicles to sell vegetables apart from hand carts, to sell grocery across the city on its behalf.

Amber Colony sanitised

After the confirmation of one of the resident of Covid-19 positive, UMC specially sanitized Amber Colony on Monday. The civic body also barricaded the area.

Operation time: Dairies 6 am to 1pm, Grocery 8 am to 1 pm

As per municipal commissioner Rishi Garg, dairies and milk parlours will remain open from 6 am to 1 pm. Likewise, the grocery shops shall remain open from 8 am to 1 pm across the city.

Mayor inspects sanitisation

Mayor Meena Jonwal on Monday visited different pockets of the city and took the stock of the sanitisation work. The mayor also gave tips to sanitation employees about precautions while sanitizing. The mayor during her visit also distributed sanitizers to sanitation workers in zone number 1, 2 and 3 of the city.