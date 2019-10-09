Ujjain: UMC employee shot at, dies

Ujjain: Some miscreants opened fire in broad day light and launched fatal attack on a sanitation employee of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Tuesday at 8.30 am in Arjun Nagar located at Indore Road.

Panic spread in the area as four miscreant waylaid Vicky son of Kishore Bidwal resident of Valmiki Nagar, opened fire on him and fled. The victim’s friend rushed him to the hospital where he died during the treatment.

According to Neelganga police, prima facie due to some old mutual feud the miscreants opened fire on the sanitation employee. Names of three suspects Lucky, Vicky and Yogesh have cropped up so far in the matter and the probe is still on.

TI Sanjay Mandloi, while talking to Free Press told that an FIR was registered under Section 302 of IPC against the suspects and the police has launched manhunt. According to police Vicky was posted at Sulabh Complex situated at Nanakheda Bus Stand.