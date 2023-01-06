Ujjain: UMC employee fiddles with attendance, suspended 

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Despite being absent, an employee of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), Mukesh Ajmeri, drew salary by manipulating the attendance register and using fake documents of the executive engineer. He has been suspended by the commissioner for this act. Ajmeri came to office only for 6 days between June 16, 2022 and July 15, 2022. His absence was recorded in the attendance register from June 17 to 30.

Similarly, from July 18 to August 28, he was on medical leave, on August 29, 2022, he came on duty. During this, despite being absent, he managed to show that he was present and drew salary by forging the signature of the then executive engineer DL Dauraya.

Dauraya complained about this to the commissioner and the investigation started. Ajmeri has been suspended with immediate effect after being found guilty. During suspension, Ajmeri has been attached at Gondia trenching ground and will be eligible for subsistence allowance.

