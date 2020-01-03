Ujjain: UMC continues drive against encroachments

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) continued its drive against illegal encroachments in municipal boundaries. On Friday UMC team razed illegal construction in Sethi Nagar and Bagari Mohalla. The team demolished 8 illegal houses in the area. The team also demolished illegal construction at Lakshmi Nagar square.

Commissioner gives tips to answer cleanliness survey questions

Municipal commissioner Rishi Garg on Friday appealed to city dwellers to answer the cleanliness survey questions positively. Garg informed that the city is taking part in star rating of cleanliness survey and positivity of city dwellers can give a suitable rank in the survey. The commissioner also imparted training to cleanliness workers for answering the questions to be asked during the survey.

Drive against stray pigs continues

UMC’s team expelled 71 pigs out of the city on Friday. Commissioner Garg told that drive against the stray cattle will continue. UMC team also imposed penalties on litterbugs and substandard polythene bag users on Friday of Rs 20,000.

Dial toll free number to get debris removed

To get debris and other material lying on the road removed Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) released a Toll Free Number 18002335414.