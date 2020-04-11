Ujjain: UMC collects Rs 6,200 in fines from violators

Ujjain : Officials of Ujjain Municipal Corporation imposed penalties of Rs 6,200 on curfew violators on Friday. The UMC also penalized people moving in public places without wearing mask.

Test of water supplied at various localities, As per the instruction of municipal commissioner Rishi Garg public health engineering department (PHED) carried out testing of potable water at various pockets of the city.

UMC officials performed sanitization at crematory. As per the officials, funeral procession attendees are also being sanitized. Officials further told that sanitization is also being carried out at Ganesh Nagar, Indira Nagar, 90 quarters, Helawadi, Hammalwadi, Jansapura, Mohanpura, Mullapura, Sadaval, Nagtalai, Kasaiwada, Kumharwada, KD Gate and other dense areas.