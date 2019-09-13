Ujjain: UMC allows tax rebate on penalties

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) allowed rebate on paying pending water tax and property tax by defaulters, in the National Lok Adalat, scheduled to be held on Saturday to resolve various pending cases.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal took stock of arrangements and appealed defaulter tax payers to take the benefit of the opportunity and attractive rebates.

According to UMC officials, slab wise rebate will be allowed to the taxpayers of property tax and water tax on penalties. The officials informed that the recovery team of the civic body recovered Rs over Rs 3 lakh of pending property tax on Thursday.