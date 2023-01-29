e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: UG student killed in road mishap

Ujjain: UG student killed in road mishap

Eye witnesses said that Sumit collided with the tanker and fell away.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
Accident | Representative Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A student returning home from coaching died on the spot as a milk tanker hit him here on Friday evening. The Panwasa police arranged the post-mortem on Saturday and handed over the body to the family members of the deceased. The victim identified as Sumit (19) son of Mahesh Sharma, and a resident of Kanad (Agar) was living at Panwasa, Maksi Road. He was a B.Com second year student and used to study at Teen Batti Chauraha coaching.

On Friday night around 8, he was returning home from coaching on his motor cycle, when a milk tanker coming from the opposite direction, a little ahead of the Maksi Road over bridge, hit Sumit’s bike hard. Eye witnesses said that Sumit collided with the tanker and fell away. A bus coming from behind also hit him and later the tanker passed over him due to which he died on the spot. Relatives said that Sumit’s father is a teacher in a private school and he was his only son.

Read Also
Ujjain: SGML eye hospital to be dedicated on Monday
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: UG student killed in road mishap

Ujjain: UG student killed in road mishap

Ujjain: Social media has brought revolution in info world, says CM

Ujjain: Social media has brought revolution in info world, says CM

Ujjain: KV students join live telecast of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ prog

Ujjain: KV students join live telecast of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ prog

Ujjain: Police recover Rs 10.57 lakh cash from youth

Ujjain: Police recover Rs 10.57 lakh cash from youth

Ujjain: Dense fog affects morning visibility

Ujjain: Dense fog affects morning visibility