Ujjain: UG student killed in road mishap

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A student returning home from coaching died on the spot as a milk tanker hit him here on Friday evening. The Panwasa police arranged the post-mortem on Saturday and handed over the body to the family members of the deceased. The victim identified as Sumit (19) son of Mahesh Sharma, and a resident of Kanad (Agar) was living at Panwasa, Maksi Road. He was a B.Com second year student and used to study at Teen Batti Chauraha coaching.

On Friday night around 8, he was returning home from coaching on his motor cycle, when a milk tanker coming from the opposite direction, a little ahead of the Maksi Road over bridge, hit Sumit’s bike hard. Eye witnesses said that Sumit collided with the tanker and fell away. A bus coming from behind also hit him and later the tanker passed over him due to which he died on the spot. Relatives said that Sumit’s father is a teacher in a private school and he was his only son.

