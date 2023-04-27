Ujjain: UDA chairman inspects road widening work at Kshipra Vihar Yojana

UDA chairman Shyam Bansal with officials during inspection of construction site. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) chairman Shyam Bansal inspected road constructed from Prashanti Dham Square to commercial block in Kshipra Vihar Yojana.

UDA CEO Sandeep Soni said that currently the road from Indore Road Prashantidham Square to Kshipra Vihar Commercial Block had a width of seven metres and was being widened to 24 metres. During inspection, the chairman instructed central lighting and plantation on the main road.

During inspection of Kshipra Vihar commercial block, he directed that along with ongoing construction and development work in the commercial block, saplings be planted by constructing boundary walls of the proposed parks so that plants grow rapidly during the monsoon.

He also directed engineers present during the inspection to construct big hotels on large commercial plots available in Kshipra Vihar commercial block. He also said that in view of arrival of large number of devotees in Ujjain city due to the construction of Mahakal Lok, the commercial block of Kshipra Vihar Yojana would make an important contribution. With its development, the visitors would also benefit by the construction of hotels for stay.