Ujjain: UDA camp from today to make properties free-hold

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A special freehold fair is being organised in the Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) office premises from February 6 to 10 for conversion of authority’s properties from lease to land owner rights (freehold), in which common beneficiaries can participate. The landowner can apply to get the property transferred from leasehold to freehold.

UDA CEO Sandeep Soni said that under the new rules of the government, for the convenience of the leasehold consumers of the authority, a land owner's rights (freehold) fair is being organised from February 6, in which after receiving applications from beneficiaries for converting their property from leasehold to freehold they will be provided necessary guidance and action to grant land owner rights (freehold) as per the rules will be taken within the stipulated time. In the current rules, the authority’s property is leased for 90 years but the lease has to be renewed every 30 years. While renewing the lease, the lease rent is increased, which goes up to 4 times the prevailing lease.

Along with this, if the beneficiary is not able to get his lease renewed on time, then he has to pay a huge amount as a compounding fee. All these can be avoided by getting a freehold. Also, if the property allotted on the lease of the authority is to be mortgaged in a bank and a loan is to be taken for the construction of a building or if an education loan is to be taken for the education of the children, then at present permission is required from the authority. In the present rules, if the property allotted on lease is to be sold, then permission for sale and transfer has to be obtained by submitting an application to the Authority and depositing the prescribed fee.

