Ujjain: Tyre shop owner duped of Rs 53k

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman running a tyre shop in Bajrang nagar, behind Chimanganj Mandi, was duped of Rs 53k by a conman. He spoke to the businessman over phone posing as an army man and committed an incident in the name of a tyre deal. Harsh Jaiswal runs a tyre shop. He got a call from the phone number 8637569255 at 12 noon on Monday. Describing himself as an army man, the person on the other side said that he is posted in Mhow and he needs four tyres of an SUV. He asked to send the tyres to Vidyasagar School in Nagjhiri. He asked to pay for the tyres after delivery.

When Harsh sent those in an auto rickshaw, the army man was not found there. When Harsh called the army man, he talked about making the gate pass of the auto saying that he was inside the school. Then he referred to online payment and sent the QR code to Harsh’s second mobile number 6913204374. On scanning the QR code, Rs 1 was deducted from Harsh’s account and then Rs 2 came. After this, another QR code of Rs 9k was sent from the other side. Harsh scanned it and Rs 9k were deducted from his account.

After this, he got two messages of Rs 22,222 and the money was deducted from another account. After money got deducted from both the accounts, Harsh came to know about the fraud and reached the police station. He also informed the bank about the fraud. As per information, the amount has gone to the account of someone named Ram Bhil. A complaint has been lodged at Chimanganj Mandi police station.