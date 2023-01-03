e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Two missing students found in Ramganj Mandi

Ujjain: Two missing students found in Ramganj Mandi

On searching the CCTV footage, the girl students were seen going towards the railway station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two girl students who had gone for tuition went missing. When the relatives began searching, both were found in Ramganj Mandi in Kota (Rajasthan). Relatives had reported the abduction of girls at Madhav Nagar police station. The girl students, residents of Bagpura, had left home for tuition. When both did not reach home,the relatives approached the police station.

On searching the CCTV footage, the girl students were seen going towards the railway station. Both were seen boarding a train which was heading towards Mathura. After this, the concerned officers were informed. The girl students were identified in Ramganj Mandi and both were dropped at Kota railway station. Police are bringing both of them to Ujjain. As per information, the girl students are devotees of Krishna and they were going to Vrindavan to have darshan.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain commissioner undertakes visit to Shankargarh forest
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Congress leader alleges irregularities in the sale of ‘closed’ Vinod Mill’s land

Ujjain: Congress leader alleges irregularities in the sale of ‘closed’ Vinod Mill’s land

Ujjain: Zila panchayat members boycott meeting

Ujjain: Zila panchayat members boycott meeting

Ujjain: Two missing students found in Ramganj Mandi

Ujjain: Two missing students found in Ramganj Mandi

Ujjain: Tyre shop owner duped of Rs 53k

Ujjain: Tyre shop owner duped of Rs 53k

Ujjain: House of Chinese ‘manja’ seller razed

Ujjain: House of Chinese ‘manja’ seller razed