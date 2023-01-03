Ujjain: Two missing students found in Ramganj Mandi

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two girl students who had gone for tuition went missing. When the relatives began searching, both were found in Ramganj Mandi in Kota (Rajasthan). Relatives had reported the abduction of girls at Madhav Nagar police station. The girl students, residents of Bagpura, had left home for tuition. When both did not reach home,the relatives approached the police station.

On searching the CCTV footage, the girl students were seen going towards the railway station. Both were seen boarding a train which was heading towards Mathura. After this, the concerned officers were informed. The girl students were identified in Ramganj Mandi and both were dropped at Kota railway station. Police are bringing both of them to Ujjain. As per information, the girl students are devotees of Krishna and they were going to Vrindavan to have darshan.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain commissioner undertakes visit to Shankargarh forest