Ujjain: Two drown in river Kshipra

Ujjain: Lack of security arrangements took lives of two people at Ramghat on Thursday early morning, when the duo was taking holy dip into river Kshipra. The duo had come to Ujjain for religious purpose.

According to Mahakal police Kuldeep son of Jaiprakash Thakur resident of Sagar and his nephew Digvijay son of Nathu Singh (25) resident of Bina were on their way to Indore by train and got down at Ujjain station to pay obeisance to lord Mahakal.

Before going to the temple they reached Ramghat to take holy dip in river Kshipra and slipped into deep water due to the greasy ghats. The deceased lacked help as no life saving divers or police guards were present at the ghat.

The onlookers informed Mahakal police about the incident. The bodies of deceased were fished out. The deceased were identified by their identity cards and driving licenses, and informed their families about the incident.

The family members, after reaching the spot, told the police that both were PSC aspirants and were grooming for the examination. Digvijay was recently married and both of them were living in Bhopal for preparation of examination.

The police handed over the bodies to their family members after postmortem and registered morgue. The localites held the administration responsible for the incident saying the mishap could have been averted if any diver or security guard was present.