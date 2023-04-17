Ujjain: Two-day district conference of Lions Club concludes

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The district conference ‘Advik-2023’ of the International Association of Lions Club District 3233 G2 concluded at Anandam Club and Resort on Indore Road. In this Lion companions joined from more than than 120 clubs in the districts of Bhopal, Bairagarh, Betul, Ganjbasoda, Harda, Hoshangabad, Itarsi, Pipariya City, Sagar, Saharanpur, Vidisha, Agar, Pachor, Sehore, Mahidpur City, Tarana and Ujjain. The inaugural programme was presided over by MJM district governor Dr Ajay Gupta. The chief guest in the conference was PMJF Dr Vinod Kumar Ladiya, ambassador of goodwill international director and guests of honour were MJF Kamlesh Jain, ambassador of goodwill former international director, Dr Sanjay Jain, national president Association of Surgeons of India and district governor GPS Johar and deputy governor Manish Shah.