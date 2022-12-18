e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Two-day conference of architects and astrologers underway 

Numerologists are also participating in the conference

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Guests release a souvenir during the inauguration of the two-day national conference of astrologists and architects in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Astrologers and architects from all over the country are having discussions on various contemporary aspects in the Vikram Kirti Mandir here for two days. These people will consider the method of astrology, Phalit (outcome), Vedang and other issues. 

The conference started on Saturday and will end on December 18. The conference was inaugurated by higher education minister Mohan Yadav, vice-chancellor Vikram University Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey and vice-chancellor of Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vaidic University Prof Vijay Kumar CJ.

Delhi’s architect Sachin Singh, who came to attend the conference, said that Vastu and astrology are similar disciplines. In astrology, the future of the person is detected by looking at the horoscope and planetary constellations, and in Vastu, the bad defects of the house are removed. 

Numerologists are also participating in the conference. Pallavi Simple Bhardhaj from Delhi said that numerology is a wonderful method in itself. Through this, accurate calculations can be made about anyone. Delhi’s Tarot card reader Rekha Chaturvedi told about her method and said that a lot can be known from Tarot cards as well. Speaking about the conference Vikram University’s executive council member Sanjay Nahar said that many points will be discussed in the two-day conference.

