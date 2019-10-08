Ujjain: Transporters’ strike hassles commuters

Ujjain: Long queues of commuters were witnessed at several petrol pumps across the city on Monday, due to transporters’ strike. Several petrol pumps went dry in the wake of interrupted supply of petrol and diesel.

The transporters are opposing the 5% hike in value added tax (VAT) imposed by the state government on petrol and diesel. According to transporters, they are suffering loss due to the increased tax. Few people are reported to stock petrol and diesel, which is increasing sales of petrol and diesel thrice more than the usual sale across the city.

Collector instructs to keep reserve stock: In view of ongoing strike of transporters collector Shashank Mishra instructed all the petrol pumps to keep a reserve of 1,000 liters of petrol and 2,000 liters of diesel.