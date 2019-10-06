Ujjain: Transporters go on indefinite strike

Ujjain: The statewide call for strike given by transporters’- kept the trucks off the roads in the city also. The transporters across the state went on strike from Saturday.

The transporters are opposing mainly tax hike on diesel. The transporters have some other unfulfilled demands also for which they went on statewide strike. According to district head of goods transport association Sourabh Jain, tankers’ association also supported the strike of the transporters. As per Jain due to strike the petrol pumps across the city may face supply problem of petrol and diesel.

Jain said that after the meeting CM Kamalnath the further course of action will be taken in respect to continue the strike; however the transporters stopped booking for the goods to be transported.

Talking about transporters’ strike bus operators’ association head Bunty Bhadorirya said that bus operators are not supporting the strike call of goods transport association.