Ujjain: Training on digital citizenship concludes

Ujjain: A five day short term training programme at Ujjain Engineering College (UEC) concluded with valedictory function presided over by college in-charge principal Dr VK Sukhwani.

He distributed certificates to successful participants. The programme was arranged by the electronics and communication department of the college and trainers were provided by Crisp Bhopal. Anuj Sharma chief trainer covered various aspects of digital citizenship, cyber security, ethics and new business models. He also talked about start-ups and use of open source for entrepreneurship.

HOD of the department Dr Neha Sharma summed-up the five days proceedings. PRO Dr AC Shukla informed that 30 faculty members of the college were benefitted by this training programme. Coordinator Prof RB Gaikwad presented the feedback and Prof Girish Tiwari conducted the valedictory function. Prof KD Shukla extended the vote of thanks.