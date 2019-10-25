Ujjain: Train robbers’ racket busted

Ujjain: In a big breakthrough, government railway police (GRP) team busted a racket of train robbers on Thursday. ASP GRP Rakesh Khakha informed that On October 15 few miscreants robbed off a train passenger Ramesh of Rs 70,000 and mobile phone at knife point and fled. The police registered an FIR and started investigation.

Meanwhile, acting on a tip off, the police cordoned an area where they found Rajesh alias Raja Bagri (20) resident of Chimanganj Mandi police station area, Kudarat (19) alias Gudda resident of village Kaytha conspiring loot in train. During investigation the duo broke down and admitted the loot with victim Ramesh and informed the police about their accomplices. The police recovered Rs 40,000 cash from the miscreants and started manhunt of their accomplices.