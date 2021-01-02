Ujjain: Tourism, cultural and religious endowments minister Usha Thakur assesses work at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain: Tourism and cultural minister Usha Thakur on her religious tour to the city on Saturday took the stock of developmental projects related to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The minister also visited the new construction sites at the temple premise and periphery areas of Mahakal Van.

She visited Triveni Museum and asked the officials to increase the timings of the museum. She instructed the officials to identify a suitable venue for Mahakumbh Research Institute and Museum so that people may learn about the Simhastha.

Thakur also visited Sandipani Ashram during her visit. Thakur also instructed to establish Art and Skill Development Academy.

Collector Asheesh Singh, additional collector Avi Prasad, municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, additional collector Jitendra Singh, ADM Narendra Suryvanshi and Triveni Museum director Bhawna Vyas were present.