Ujjain tops in rehabilitation of differently able persons

Ujjain: Ujjain district received the apex rank in rehabilitation of differently able people in nationwide survey held by Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu conferred the award on Tuesday on the occasion of observance of ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ in a ceremonial programme organised in Delhi to collector Shashank Mishra in presence of union minister for social justice and empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot.

Cultural programmes held: On the occasion of ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’, Social Justice and Disabled Welfare department and District Education Centre jointly organised a district level painting and ‘rangoli’ competition in Kalidas Academy premises. Many cultural programme were also organised at the same venue.

During the programme, deaf and dumb students of schools performed dance. Differently abled boys and girls of Prem Jyoti hostel, Geetanjali School, Manovikas special school and differently abled boys and girls of other schools and ashrams participated. During the prize distribution programme additional collector Bidisha Mukharji, Zila Panchayat CEO Nilesh Parikh and other concerned officials were present. The programme was conducted by Vinod Narvare and gratitude was expressed by Shyam Bharat.

Medical camp organised: In Sevadham Ashram a medical camp was organised in the guidance of senior teacher of Government Dhanvantari Ayurved College. Dr Vikas Sharma, Dr Kritibala Tawde, Dr Arpana Vyas and college students also participated in the camp. Similarly a competition was also organised for differently abled boys and girls ran at PGBT college ground. The competition was organised by social justice department.

Disabled children take out awareness rally: A joint rally was taken out to propagate the message of disability, under the aegis of MP Vikalng Sahayta Samiti’s ‘Manovikas Vishesh Vidyalaya’ and ‘Manovikas Vishesh Shiksha Mahavidyalaya’ here on Tuesday.

About 300 divyang children, special teachers and students of D.Ed and B.Ed classes along with directors and teachers of these institutions participated in the rally which commenced from Nanakheda Bus Stand and concluded at Manovikas Vishesh Vidyalaya. The participants raised slogans like equal rights-equal opportunities, inclusive education, etc.

Samiti’s director Father George informed that the Disability Week is being observed from December 2 and an awareness exhibition will be organised on December 6 at Manovikas Vishesh Vidyalaya, Jawahar Nagar, which will remain open for everybody.