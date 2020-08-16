Ujjain: Toll plaza employee helps STF to nab ‘truecaller IPS’

Ujjain: An imposter who used to pose as an IPS officer has been arrested by STF’s local unit. The cops have seized over 100 cheque books of different banks, SIM cards from his residence at Indore.



As per STF city unit head SP Geetesh Kumar Garg told that on the complaint lodged by an employee Jitendra Jaat of Amla toll plaza situated between Ashta-Sehore towns on Bhopal Road, lodged a police complaint against miscreant Jyotirmaya alias Jyoti (46) son of Rameshwar Vijarvergiya resident of Shalimar Township Indore.



As per the toll employee, Vijayvargiya was insisting him to provide jobs for some of his friends posing himself IPS office Vipin Maheshwari. The local STF unit taking matter seriously arrested the accused.

As per police Jyotirmaya has studied till Class XII but he knows many police officials of Ujjain range by their names and designations.

As per SP Garg according to preliminary investigation the accused has committed several crimes of fraud in Indore, Mumbai, Dewas and Ujjain. The police told the accused has set his profile for Truecaller mobile application in the name of IPS Vipin Maheshwari to deceive others. The police have also seized 11 mobile phones and some unused SIM cards from his residence.