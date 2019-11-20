Ujjain to host national water convention in December

Ujjain: The city will host the significant national water convention on December 16 and 17, in which 250 to 300 social workers will participate. A preparatory meeting for the convention was organised on Wednesday under the guidance of Ramon Magsaysay winner and national convener ‘Jal Jan Jodo’ drive Sanjay Singh at Narshing Ghat.

Programme convener Raviprakash Langar informed that in the convention national level worker and Telangana water board president Prakash Rao, Rajendra Poddar, MB Patil, Sumant Pandey, Sudarshan Das, Ranjan Dheengra, and other concerned personalities will take part.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath would be the chief guest of the programme while water power minister Gajendrasingh Shekhawat would be the special guest. During the convention various water projects will be discussed during the programme, Langar added. During the meeting Mukesh Johari, Rajeev Pahava, Dhirish Pareekh, Nandkishore Upadhyay, Prakash Raghuvanshi, Rajhujursingh Gour, Dr Purushottam Vashishtha, Bhawana Raghuvanshi, Dr Arpan Bhardwaj and other members were present.