Ujjain to have 5 smart toilets-cum-café

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) scheme will construct smart toilets-cum-café at 5 different places across the city. To execute the project, an MOU was signed with Freshroom Hospitality Private Ltd Bhopal for 10 years. According to UMC officials, on paying Rs 10 one can use toilet and also enjoy a cup of tea or coffee. Toilets will be fully automatic and air-conditioned. Monthly pass will also be available for users.

Every toilet will have separate chambers for women, men and differently-abled persons. As per the UMC officials, the smart toilets and café will be constructed at near Cosmos Mall, Nanakheda Bus Stand, Chardham Temple Parking, Dewas Road near Apna Sweets, and Freeganj areas. Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal said that construction of toilets would be completed by December 31.