Ujjain to be under full lockdown on Sundays

Ujjain: Being spooked by the spike in COVID-19 cases District Crisis Management Committee (DCMC) has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the district on Sundays.

No change in Sawari route

In other important decisions the DCMC set aside all demands to not change the traditional route of weekly Mahakal’s sawari (procession) and instead okayed the curtailed route for Mahakal’s procession. The panel also decided to make a master plan to develop important temples of the city.

Compliance with unlock norms

DCMC members also insisted that more needs to be done on the part of the administration to ensure that the locals follow the unlock norms more strictly.

The panel directed the shopkeepers to strictly shut their shops by 8pm daily.

Exemptions

The DCMS has exempted some businesses from the weekly lockdown. As per its decision only medical stores, milk supply, and media persons will be allowed to operate on Sundays.

Participants

During the meeting Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, Mayor Meena Jonwal, Municipal Corporation president Sonu Gehlot, collector Asheesh Singh, SP Manoj Singh, municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, ADM Bidisha Mukharjee and other concerned officials were present.

Strictness may mar festive fervour

During the Crisis Management Committee also discussed about upcoming festivals: Raksha Bandhan, Ganesotsava and Durga Puja. The DCMC instructed that shops related to Rakhi festival be allowed to operate subject to their strict compliance with unlock norms.

Ban on large idols

In view of Ganeshotsava and Druga Puja the DCMC allowed installation of small idols of lord Ganesha and goddess Durga at home. However, it has banned the manufacturing of large idols.

‘Start Eye Hospital in Charak Bhawan’

DCMC has instructed Chef Medical and Helth officer Dr Mahavir Khandelwal to start an Eye Hospital in Charak Bhawan within a week as the Eye Hospital being conducted at Madhav Nagar Hospital has been shut as the Madhav Nagar Hospital at present is a Covid dedicated hospital.