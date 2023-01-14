Ujjain: Three youths injured in road accident

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths sustained injuries as their vehicle collided with a car, here on Friday. The youths are natives of Saharsa in Bihar and their names are Panku son of Lakuran Mandal, Bhagwan son of Surendra Mandal and Bunty son of Ajay Mandal. All three were going to Belakheda to do work of the Nal-Jal Yojana. All three of them were on a bike which was behind a car MP 04 CR 5790. Near Tarana Fanta, the car driver suddenly took a turn and due to this the bike collided with the car. All three youths were badly injured after falling on the road. They were brought to the District Hospital for treatment.

