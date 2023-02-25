Ujjain: Three police officers feted for performing well in competition

Police staff who won medals and shield poses for a group photograph with senior police officers, in Ujjain on Friday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Inspector General of Police Ujjain Zone Santosh Kumar Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police Range Ujjain Anil Singh Kushwaha, Superintendent of Police Satyendra Kumar Shukla, FSL officer Preeti Gaikwad on Friday honoured police staff for excellent performance in sport competitions. In the 66th All India Police Duty Meet sub-inspectors Jam Singh Chongad and Chandani Gaur and ASI Vinod Rathore won two silver medals and a bronze medal.

The 66th All India Duty Meet was held in Bhopal this year, in which Chandni Gaur, posted at Police Station Nagjhiri, on behalf of Ujjain Police, won silver in forensic science and bronze medal (total two medals) in medico-legal oral test of scientific aids to investigation event. Jam Singh Chongad, posted in SP office Ujjain got running shield second place in videography. Vinod Rathore got second position (silver medal) in police crime scene photography. Thus representing Ujjain Police, the three officers received a total of four medals (running shield, two silver and one bronze medal).