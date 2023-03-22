Ujjain: Three non-jail employee taken on police remand

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhairavgarh police produced the three accused in the much-talked about multi-million GPF and DPF scam of the Central Bhairavgarh Jail at a local court on Wednesday and took them on remand for five days.

The police late Tuesday made formal arrests of three ‘outsiders’ in the scam. They are Rohit Chaurishiya from Dewas, Ravi Mandre, resident of Nikas Marg and Harish Gehlot (both Ujjain residents). The absconding main accused of the case and jail’s accounts in-charge Ripudaman Singh had transferred Rs 92 lakh, Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh in their bank accounts, respectively. Ripudaman Singh and another accused jail employee Shailendra Singh Sikarwar are still at large. SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla already announced a reward of Rs 10k each on their arrest. Police had registered an offence in this regard under section 420, 409, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of the IPC on March 11.

Meanwhile, the jail guards, who have lost their entire service deposits, met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his short visit here on Wednesday evening. They demanded registration of a case against transferred jail superintendent Usha Raj. In the morning, the victim jail employees met MLA Paras Jain and pleaded for help. Jail guards alleged that Usha Raj also had a full role in the embezzlement of Rs 15 crore because without her signature the money could not be transferred to the accounts. On the pretext of ill health, Usha Raj had skipped the police interrogation and got herself admitted in a private hospital at Indore, a couple of days ago.

