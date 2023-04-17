 Ujjain: Three held with country-made revolvers
Ujjain: Three held with country-made revolvers

All three are habitual crooks, police said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The crime squad team caught three miscreants carrying country-made revolvers and handed them over to the Mahakal police, here on Sunday. According to the information received from the police, accused Fardeen resident of Anda Gali, Saifu resident of Tanki Chowk and Aman resident of Gebi Sahab’s Gali have been arrested with three pistols from under the Begambagh overbridge. According to the police, cases of theft, assault and robbery have been registered against Fardeen in the Shani temple, while cases of fatal attack against Saifu and selling pistols have been registered against Aman Sheikh in Central Kotwali police station. All three are habitual crooks, police said.

