Ujjain: Thieves make away with goods, jewelleries worth Rs 2L

Ujjain: Few miscreants targeted an isolated house situated in Nakodhadham and made away with jewelleries and other valuable goods worth Rs 2 lakh, on Friday night. Ramila Patidar wife of Ashok resident of Nakodadham informed Nagziri police. According to the plaintiff, she left the house at 9.15 pm and went to her relative’s residence. Meanwhile at late night, thieves broke the shutter lock, entered the house and made away with cash from shop’s cash box, LED TV, earrings, anklets and other jewelleries from the house. When she returned on Saturday morning, she found broken locks of the shop. According to reports thieves had tried to commit theft at some other houses in the same location but they succeed. The police started investigation in the matter.