Ujjain: Thieves decamp after carrying away 50 kg silver and 200 gm gold jewellery from Urdupura located shop

FSL team investigates at the jewellery shop which was targeted by thieves, in Ujjain on Friday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves who entered a jeweller’s shop in Urdupura fled away with 50 kg silver and 200 gm gold jewellery. The theft came to light when the PCR van left the spot. The operator was called on the spot.

The incident took place between 3 am and 4 am in the morning. Saanwariya Jewellers is located in Urdupura. It is operated by Satish Dagdi. Apart from gold, silver jewellery is also sold in this jewellery shop. Operator Dagdi had closed the shop on Thursday night and went home. In the morning, when he got information about breaking the locks of the shop from the PCR van, he reached the shop. All the goods inside the shop were lying scattered.

The FSL team also reached the spot and picked up the marks from the broken locks. Director Satish Dagdi said that 50 kg of silver and 200 grams of gold jewellery were stolen. The incident took place between 3 am and 4 am in the morning. PCR van informed about the incident.